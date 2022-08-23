Ukrainian developers are required to design & construct bomb shelters – law

Ukrainian President signed law according to which developers are required to design and construct bomb shelters in every new building.
New buildings must also have engineering and technical means for evacuating citizens with reduced mobility.
