Netherlands plans to provide Ukraine with € 80 mln – Ministry of Defense of Netherlands

According to Ministry of Defense of Netherlands, the Netherlands plans to provide Ukraine with additional aid in connection with the war.

€ 65 million is intended for aid and investments for reconstruction after hostilities.

€ 10 million will be allocated for demining.

€ 1 million is provided to support the reconstruction of Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv, the Association of Municipalities of the Netherlands will help develop and implement these plans.

€ 2.5 million will be provided to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for expert support in Ukraine for macroeconomic reform and reforms to improve the quality of governance and the rule of law.

€ 2 million will be provided to the UN Population Fund to support victims of sexual and gender-based violence.