Ukraine further damages bridges in Kherson, Nova Kakhovka; Bakhmut remains front’s hottest spot

Ukrainian attack on the Antonivskyi bridge near occupied Kherson. 22 August 2022. Source.

Editor’s Note This is a report by military expert This is a report by military expert Stanislav Haider on the situation in Ukraine as of the morning of August 22.

Donetsk Oblast. In the Soledar direction, the key task of the Russian troops in Yakovlivka is to take a high point but so far the Ukrainian Armed Forces are successfully repelling their attacks. In Bakhmut, the Russians managed to capture several streets near the Knauf plant. The Bakhmut’s direction saw heavy fighting continue in the areas of Kodema and Zaitseve. Russian attacks on the settlement of New York resumed. The situation in Pisky is dynamically changing as now the Russian forces have left their previously occupied positions. During the past day, there were no active actions in the direction of Siversk. The Sloviansk direction saw no changes as Ukraine is on the defensive with the hardest situation in the Mazanivka area. Avdiivka and Mariinka are Ukraine-controlled. The Russian also tried to find weak points around Pavlivka.

Kharkiv Oblast. There are reports stating that the number of Russian shelling attacks has decreased, which may be due to the efficient counter-battery fire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the Izium direction, the Russians are attacking Ukrainian positions in order to recapture the lost areas, but they don’t have enough reserves.

Kherson Oblast. Along the entire front line, the Russians keep increasing the pressure, but without success. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attempt by the Russians to advance to Tavriiske lying north of Oleksandrivka and west of Kherson. Russians had partial success south of Blahodatne, now it’s in the gray area. Ukrainian troops have partial success in some settlements. The Russians started building a pontoon bridge next to the Antonivka bridge yesterday (Ukraine attacked the Antonivskyi bridge today, – Ed.).

Russia is potentially in the process of setting up a pontoon along the Antonovsky Road Bridge. In addition to this SAR imagery, I have seen HR images showing a barge attached along the bridge. More images are needed to determine exactly what Russia is doing. https://t.co/JduDyNGaoL pic.twitter.com/Un76Bfx6M2 — Benjamin Pittet / Бенджамин Питтет (@COUPSURE) August 22, 2022

Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine has some successes in this direction, but so far there are no details as the situation can change quickly. Fighting continues in the direction of Dorozhnianka-Zahirne. Artillery duels are ongoing in the areas of Nesterianka and Shcherbaky. Unfortunately, the situation with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is extremely difficult.

The work of the Ukrainian artillery:

the Russian ammunition warehouses destroyed in Starytsia (Kherson oblast), Horlivka (Donetsk Oblast);

a command point in Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast);

the bridge across the Dnipro in Nova Kakhovka damaged.

Editor’s Note Also today Kakhovka saw a Ukrainian attack on yet another Russian ammunition depot placed on the premises of the Green Team factory: Нова Каховка

Коментарі жіночки чудові:" Походу .. в яблочко!" pic.twitter.com/eeMlcrGylt — hochu domoy v UA (@hochu_dodomu) August 22, 2022 Also, early in the morning today, the Ukrainian army destroyed the base of Russia’s so-called “Pyatnashka international brigade” in occupied Donetsk: A Russian ammunition depot in occupied Donetsk exploded near Auchan this night, according to the videos by locals shared on Telegram. Source: https://t.co/wFF7DpllQHpic.twitter.com/s8nGB7io7l — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 22, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: daily review, Russian invasion