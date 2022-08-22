Partisans in occupied Melitopol cut the throat of a Russian soldier who molested an underage girl right on the street, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

This happened on the street of the Heroes of Ukraine, according to the mayor. Whether the wounded soldier survived is unknown.

Fedorov also reported that multiple explosions happened in Melitopol last night.

Partisans in occupied Melitopol cut the throat of a Russian soldier who molested an underage girl right on the street, Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov said This happened on the street of the Heroes of Ukraine. Whether the soldier survived is unknown. https://t.co/y0vLWiGMj0 pic.twitter.com/6Pfu5uXQUZ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 22, 2022