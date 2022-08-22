Credit: Chart by Euromaidan Press using Levada-Center data
A new Levada Center survey shows that the percentage of Russians who think the country is on the right track has risen since the start of Putin’s war in Ukraine (from 50 t0 68%) while the share who think otherwise has fallen (from 39 to 22%), Aleksey Levinson, the center’s head of sociocultural research says.
Related: For Russians, their war in Ukraine is still ‘a TV war’ not directly involving them, Fedorov says
This pattern should not have come as a surprise, he says, and does not reflect the success of regime propaganda. Instead, it is because most Russians see the war as establishing or at least confirming the place of Russia in the world that they would like to see, one in which the rest of the world fears Russia and thus respects it.
The current conflict, Russians feel, “is not about defeating America and then conquering or destroying it. Rather, they believe it has a different goal, one in which America needs to feel and acknowledge that Russia is its equal, not only in military strength but most important equal in status as a major world power.”
The sociologist says that in their mind, the US response confirms their hopes and expectations. The Americans have “picked up the gauntlet but are behaving with restraint because they fear Russia and Putin and, in this way, views Russians as equals.” Russian military success is less significant here than the American response.
Related: All surveys since start of Ukrainian war show Putin’s standing among Russians up, ‘Nezavisimaya Gazeta’ reports
How long such attitudes will last is unclear, especially if Russia faces significant defeats; “but for now, Russians are collectively experiencing a feeling of satisfaction that the world has been put into the order they have long wanted. Given euphoria about that, no one is thinking about how the country or his family will survive … People are happy and positive.”
Read More:
- For Russians, their war in Ukraine is still ‘a TV war’ not directly involving them, Fedorov says
- 87% of Russians approve potential military attack on EU countries – survey
- 98% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win the war – IRI poll
- 3 months of Russian invasion have changed Ukrainians more than previous 30 years: opinion poll
- Ukrainians love Duda and Johnson, want to join EU and NATO – opinion poll
- Only 4% of Ukrainians still identify as followers of Moscow Orthodox church – survey
- More Ukrainians returning to work: sociological survey
- Ukrainians hate Stalin, see the Russian aggression as a genocide: opinion poll
Tags: Russian mentality, Russians, Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present), Survey