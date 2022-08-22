A “Crusade” demonstration against sponsors of Russian terrorism went in Prague, showing brands that still pay taxes to the Russian budget

A “Crusade” against sponsors of Russian terrorism went in Prague. Protesters came to the Charles Bridge with bloody plates with world brands that still pay taxes to the Russian budget. Activists chose brands from the list by the Yale school of management that selected 243 international companies that still operate in Russia:

