Ukraine’s direct economic losses caused by war reach almost $113billion – KSE

The direct losses to the Ukrainian economy caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine have already reached about $113.5 billion, according to the KSE Institute at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).
According to Maksym Nefyodov, head of reform support projects at the KSE Institute, images of destruction and damage of Ukrainian infrustructure collected by UAVs and satellites, are being analyzed, in order not only to record the damage caused and also to offer comprehensive solutions to the restoration of damaged cities, UkrInform reported.