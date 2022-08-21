The donations are timed for a charity concert #NeverMore68, comparing USSR invasion of Czechoslovakia in 20-21 August & Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s embassy in Prague reports.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Czechs donate 1968 korunas to Ukraine in memory of Soviet invasion
The donations are timed for a charity concert #NeverMore68, comparing USSR invasion of Czechoslovakia in 20-21 August & Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s embassy in Prague reports.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine