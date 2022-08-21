Ammunition dump on fire in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast

Latest news Ukraine

At about 5:30 EEST, a Donetsk telegram channel shared a video showing a fire in Russian-occupied Horlivka accompanied by sounds of detonation:

Here is the footage of the same fire in Horlivka filmed from a closer angle:

Multiple minor detonations of the ammunition imply that it was another Russian military facility that was likely hit by the Ukrainian forces earlier this morning.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags