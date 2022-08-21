At about 5:30 EEST, a Donetsk telegram channel shared a video showing a fire in Russian-occupied Horlivka accompanied by sounds of detonation:

Ammunition dump on fire in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast The footage shared about 5:30 shows a fire and minor detonations in Horlivka.

📹https://t.co/B9V2Nv0rh7 pic.twitter.com/fF9jH4AUZd — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 21, 2022

Here is the footage of the same fire in Horlivka filmed from a closer angle:

#Horlivka (Donetsk oblast, occupied) earlier this morning: nice popcorn sounds at another ammo depot pic.twitter.com/PMhSAZKi4k — English Luhansk (@loogunda) August 21, 2022

Multiple minor detonations of the ammunition imply that it was another Russian military facility that was likely hit by the Ukrainian forces earlier this morning.