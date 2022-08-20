Anti-aircraft warfare system shot down 4 missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi, on Aug. 20, in Dnipro city, anti-aircraft warfare system shot down 4 missiles “Kalibr” fired by Russian occupiers.
