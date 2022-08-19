Head of President’s Office of Ukraine meets with Palmer Luckey

The Head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with the US inventor and entrepreneur Palmer Luckey who is the founder of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company, the press service of the President’s Office informed.

The interlocutors discussed the possibilities of applying new defense technologies to counter Russian aggression. At the end of the meeting, Andriy Yermak thanked Palmer Luckey for his support of Ukraine and invited him to cooperate with Ukrainian companies.