Ammunition depot on fire in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast – VIDEO

It is located in Timonovo, a village 30 km from the Ukrainian border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

Oblast governor Gladkov says residents of Timonovo & neighboring village are being evacuated.

An ammunition depot is on fire in Timonovo, 30 km from the Ukrainian border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast



Oblast governor Gladkov says residents of Timonovo & neighboring village are being evacuated https://t.co/rorUwviRRC



📽️https://t.co/Z1D37MItpr pic.twitter.com/rTy9UMxVZj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 18, 2022