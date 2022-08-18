UkrPoshta to issue special block stamp “Free, Unbreakable, Invincible” ~~

Ukrainian postal operator UkrPoshta to issue a new block stamp “Free, Unbreakable, Invincible” dedicated to the 2022 Independence Day of Ukraine on 24 August, Ihor Smilianskyy, the general director of the company, announced on 18 August.

“This year this day isn’t just an additional holiday, but a reminder for the whole world how expensive human freedom is. On August 24, we will have a kind of symbolic date – exactly 6 months since Ukraine was forced again to defend its independence from enemies in the war that actually has been lasting for not half a year, not 8, not 100, and not even 300 years,” he commented on the importance of the Independence Day in 2022.