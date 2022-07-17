“Officers’ House” of Vinnytsia hit by Russian missiles won’t be completely demolished, only damaged structures will be dismantled – authorities

Latest news Ukraine

The head of the Vinnytsia Military Administration, Serhii Borzov, said that Vinnytsia concert hall “Officers’ House” hit by Russian missiles won’t be completely demolished, but only damaged structures will be dismantled.

“The Officers’ House survived the Second World War. It will survive this one as well – it has already become a symbol of Vinnytsia’s resilience,” Borzov said.

According to the latest data, the Russian missile strike on central Vinnytsia on 14 July killed 24 people.

67 people wounded in the Russian attack on Vinnytsia remain in hospitals, 14 of them are in serious condition, 4 in critical, according to Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov.

 

