Efforts of occupation authorities to force Ukrainians to receive Russian passports and hold illegal referendums are failing, the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported.
Only 1% of residents of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts accepted to obtain Russian passports
