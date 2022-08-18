IAEA mission can be sent to nuclear power plant legally and very quickly – Zelenskyi

Latest news Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to ensure proper control and the IAEA mission can be sent to the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP legally and very quickly.
Only absolute transparency and controllability of the situation at and around the Zaporizhzhia NPP can guarantee a gradual return to normal nuclear safety,”- Zelenskyy said

