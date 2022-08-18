Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, a Russian citizen and an alleged cryptocurrency money launderer was extradited this week from the Netherlands to the United States to face charges in the District of Oregon.

According to court documents, Dubnikov and his co-conspirators laundered the proceeds of ransomware attacks on individuals and organizations throughout the United States and abroad. Specifically, Dubnikov and his accomplices laundered ransom payments extracted from victims of Ryuk ransomware attacks, the US Department of Justice reported.