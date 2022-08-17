UN Sec-Gen Guterres arrived in Lviv to meet with presidents Zelenskyy, Erdogan

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Lviv, where he is going to meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey tomorrow:
According to earlier reports, Guterres is going to discuss with the presidents Zelenskyy or Ukraine and Erdogan of Turkey the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and the ways to find a political solution to end the war with Russia.