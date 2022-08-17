More than 90% of Ukrainians trust the armed forces and veterans of wars against Russia: poll

Independence Day Parade in Kyiv, Ukraine. 24 August 2021. Screenshot: Youtube 

One of Ukraine’s major pollsters, the Sociological Group Rating, has conducted its 16th national war-time survey and found that more than 90% of respondents trust the soldiers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the veterans of the wars against Russia.

Regardless of the region and age, the majority of Ukrainians (94%) trust the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the veterans of the ongoing war (92%), and the veterans of the Anti-terrorist Operation (ATO) of 2014-2021 (91%). Moreover, the absolute majority (93%) believe that Ukrainian society respects veterans today with only 3% having the opposite opinion.

“Patriotism is most often cited as a positive trait of the veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war – it was mentioned by 75% of the respondents. Also, about a quarter noted that veterans are characterized by independence in decision-making and discipline, while another 13% called them hardworking, and 9%, law-abiding,” Rating says in its summary of the survey.

The respondents believe that the veterans of the Russia-Ukraine war (50%), people with disabilities (34%), and large families (31%) should have the most benefits and social guarantees in Ukraine.

 

 

