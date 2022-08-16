One of the top Ukrainian pilots killed in combat

“Anton Lystopad died defending the Ukrainian state. In 2019, Anton was recognized as the top pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the Ivano-Frankivsk Physical-Technical Lyceum from which he graduated informed.

Just a few days before his death, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored Anton Lystopad with a high state award – the Order for Courage, 3rd class.

Tags: Ukrane Air Force