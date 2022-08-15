Two injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Two civilians were injured after a Russian strike on Kharkiv on the morning of 15 August, which hit a public transport stop, city mayor Terekhov reported. He added that other strikes set a garage cooperative on fire, landed on the roof of a 9-story building, damaged cars and a playground.

2 injured in 🇷🇺 strikes on Kharkiv

Missiles hit a public transport stop&roof of a 9-story building, set garage cooperative on fire, damaged cars& playground – Mayor Terekhov



There was a strike in the night too – 10 missiles from Belgorodhttps://t.co/OM8ZFoz4By

In the night on 15 August, 10 missiles were launched from Russia’s Belgorod into Kharkiv Oblast, Oblast Head Syniehubov reported. They hit an industrial object in Kharkiv, as well as damaged the cities of Merefa and Chuhuiv.