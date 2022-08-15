Dutch court expects November verdicts in MH17 downing trial – AP

Verdicts in the Dutch trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are expected to be delivered on Nov. 17, the court announced on 15 August.

An international team of investigators and prosecutors named four suspects in the downing: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. They are charged with murdering 298 passengers and the crew of the Boeing 777 that was downed over Donbas on July 17, 2014, by the Russian Buk missile system.