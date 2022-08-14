Moscow warns US: Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism will be a “point of no return”

Latest news Ukraine

Moscow has warned Washington that designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will be a “point of no return” and that Russia might downgrade its diplomatic relations with the US or even break them off, should a designation be approved, Ukrainska Pravda reported citing Russia’s RBK.

The US currently designates four countries as state sponsors of terrorism: Iran, China, Cuba and Syria.

RBK notes that being designated as a state sponsor of terrorism has severe consequences in terms of limits on inter-state cooperation, a ban on defence exports, certain controls over the export of dual-use items, as well as financial and other restrictions. In addition, sanctions are put in place against other states that maintain trade relations with the sponsor of terrorism.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags