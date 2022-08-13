Strong explosions in the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kahovka in Kherson Oblast

Strong explosions happened in the occupied city of Nova Kahovka in Kherson Oblast, local media Most reported publishing photos by locals.

Explosions happened in the Sokil district, Most writes. However, there were no official comments on the event yet.

