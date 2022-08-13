Ship to bring grain to Africa arrives in Ukrainian port – PHOTO

The vessel “Brave Commander” arrived in the port of Pivdennyi under the Liberian flag. The ship was chartered by the United Nations Food Program to transport 23 tons of grain to Ethiopia, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure stated.

Credit: Ministry of Infrastructure

On July 22 in Istanbul, at the suggestion of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

As part of the implementation of the agreements, 14 ships have already left Ukrainian ports with agricultural products. More than 430,000 tons of agricultural products are on board.

