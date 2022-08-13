Russian 64th brigade that committed crimes in Bucha was destroyed in combat, likely to conceal war crimes — ISW

Russia’s 64th Brigade has likely been destroyed in combat, possibly as part of intentional Kremlin effort to conceal war crimes that this brigade committed in Kyiv Oblast, in particular, in Bucha, Institute of the Study of War reports journalist referring also to Radio Svoboda journalist Mark Krutov who explains why Kremlin was eager to destroy the 64th brigade and how.



Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to