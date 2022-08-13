Russian 64th brigade that committed crimes in Bucha was destroyed in combat, likely to conceal war crimes — ISW

Russia’s 64th Brigade has likely been destroyed in combat, possibly as part of intentional Kremlin effort to conceal war crimes that this brigade committed in Kyiv Oblast, in particular, in Bucha, Institute of the Study of War reports journalist referring also to Radio Svoboda journalist Mark Krutov who explains why Kremlin was eager to destroy the 64th brigade and how.

