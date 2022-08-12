Wizzair offers 100,000 more free tickets for Ukrainians, plans resuming flights to Moscow

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air is providing an extra 100,000 free tickets to Ukrainian citizens between mid-September and early December for travel across Europe and the UK. This comes days after news broke that Wizz Air would defy current European conventions and start flying to Moscow again from Abu Dhabi on 3 October, SimpleFlying reports.

