Germany to keep sending arms to Ukraine

Germany will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine as the German government is actively engaged in the process, discussing with Ukrainian partners their current needs for armaments, Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen said in an interview with Ukrinform, commenting on the German contribution toward Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Germany Ukraine