Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra canceled performance at festival in Montenegro refusing to share stage with Russian DJ

On August 8, the Kalush Orchestra published an announcement on Instagram asking the organizers of the Sea Dance Festival in Montenegro to cancel the performance of a Russian DJ. However, the organizers refused to do it, so the Ukrainian performers announced that they decided not to participate in the event, Suspilne reported.

“We won’t perform with a pro-Putin Russian artist on the same stage. At the band’s request, the organizers refused to cancel Nina Kravits’s performance. Therefore, as promised, we are canceling our performance there,” commented Oleh Psiuk, frontman of Kalush Orchestra.

The musician also added that Kalush Orchestra has no “desire to perform on the same stage” with Nina Kravits, so the band urges everyone who was going to attend the performance of the Kalush Orchestra at the festival in Montenegro not to buy tickets.

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision 2022 song contest with the song Stefania on May 15.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has released an official video for its Eurovision 2022 winning song "Stefania," filmed in Bucha, Irpin, and other cities of Kyiv oblast liberated from Russian occupation in early April.https://t.co/kadaZqc8Rzpic.twitter.com/Yz0UAkvM9o — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 15, 2022