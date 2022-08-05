The first group of ships with Ukrainian corn departed from Odesa by “grain corridor”

The first group of ships with Ukrainian corn left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure informed.



Three bulk carriers NAVI STAR, ROJEN & POLARNET departed with 57,000 tons of corn to Turkey, UK, and Ireland. Earlier, on 1 August, the first ship RAZONI left Odesa by “grain corridor.” It was inspected in Turkey by Ukrainian and Russian officials and continued its way afterwards.

