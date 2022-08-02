Russian atrocities in Ukraine are genocide, Ukrainian Foreign Minister writes

“Russia’s war on Ukraine is not just a war of aggression but a campaign of genocide aimed at destroying Ukrainians as a national group,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba writes pointing out that mass murder of civilians, rape, deportation of children, which are clear signs of genocide, are “not isolated incidents, but a deliberate campaign.”
Kuleba called on the US Congress to examine the possibility of setting up a commission on the Ukrainian genocide following the historic example of the US Commission on the Ukraine Famine, which was set up in 1984.
“We in Ukraine know all too well what genocide means, because this is not the first time we have witnessed it. Genocide is part of Ukraine’s collective memory, a pain that thousands of Ukrainian families pass from one generation to another by word of mouth.
We cannot and will not forget. All perpetrators of this genocide must be held accountable. Only then will we all be able to utter the sacred words ‘never again’ sincerely,” Kuleba wrote for the Hill.
