Ukrainian agricultural tycoon killed in Russia’s so far “heaviest shelling” of Mykolaiv

Last night and in the early morning, Russia carried out two massive MLRS attacks on the south Ukrainian regional capital city of Mykolaiv. Preliminary reports suggested that one civilian died in the Russian attack, and two more got injuries.

Last night Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv killing 1, injuring 2 – oblast authorities The attacks that occurred past 1:00 & about 5:00, damaged a hotel, a sports complex, 2 educational institutions, a service station, residential buildings – obl head Kimhttps://t.co/uj29w6SAqm pic.twitter.com/46oAQnc0VP — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 31, 2022

Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych called the Russian attack the “heaviest” so far:

“At night, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling — probably the heaviest one during the entire war.”

Later, MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported that the Russian shelling attack on Mykolaiv killed one of Ukraine’s major agricultural businessmen, Oleksii Vadaturskyi and his wife:

This night there was the hardest shelling of Mykolaiv from the beginning of the invasion. Hero of Ukraine, owner of one of the biggest agricultural companies of the world Nibulon Oleksii Vadaturskiy together with his wife were killed during this attack. My condolences to family.. — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) July 31, 2022

Later, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim confirmed this report.

Oleksii Vadaturskyi was the owner of the Mykolaiv-based Nibulon company, an agriculture grain producing and trading conglomerate that cultivated 83,000 hectares of farmland and exported agricultural products to more than 60 countries prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Update: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim says that the Russian attack on Mykolaiv killed at least 4 people, wounded 7.