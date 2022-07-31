Ukrainian agricultural tycoon killed in Russia’s so far “heaviest shelling” of Mykolaiv

Latest news Ukraine

Last night and in the early morning, Russia carried out two massive MLRS attacks on the south Ukrainian regional capital city of Mykolaiv. Preliminary reports suggested that one civilian died in the Russian attack, and two more got injuries.

Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych called the Russian attack the “heaviest” so far:

“At night, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive shelling — probably the heaviest one during the entire war.”

Later, MP Oleksii Honcharenko reported that the Russian shelling attack on Mykolaiv killed one of Ukraine’s major agricultural businessmen, Oleksii Vadaturskyi and his wife:

Later, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Kim confirmed this report.

Oleksii Vadaturskyi was the owner of the Mykolaiv-based Nibulon company, an agriculture grain producing and trading conglomerate that cultivated 83,000 hectares of farmland and exported agricultural products to more than 60 countries prior to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Update: Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim says that the Russian attack on Mykolaiv killed at least 4 people, wounded 7.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Articles
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags