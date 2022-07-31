$1,350 bounty announced for info about Russian spies in Kryvyi Rih – mayor

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, promised a monetary reward for providing information about Russian spies and traitors in the city.

“I guarantee that if a real spy is detained based on your information, I will myself pay the person who was able to provide information 50,000 hryvnias (about $1,350 – Ed.). If this is a bastard-agitator for the “Russian world” (I should emphasize – the confirmation is needed, better if it’s audio or video recording – 10,000 hryvnias ($270, – ed.). Such people, in fact, are also the enemy’s agents of influence,” Vilkul said.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Vilkul was a rather pro-Russian politician as a member of Yanukovych’s Russophile Party of Regions and then of its successor, the Opposition Bloc.

Read also:



