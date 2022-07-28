Polish initiative starts crowdfunding for three helicopters for Ukraine’s intelligence

A large campaign has been launched in Poland to collect funds for weapons for Ukraine. The first project is to gather funds to buy three evacuation helicopters for Ukraine’s intelligence.

The aim of the newly-founded Zbroimy Ukraine (“Arming Ukraine”) initiative is multiple fund-raising so that all willing Poles can contribute to the victory of Ukraine, the initiative’s web page states.

“We want to regularly buy effective weapons that will help our neighbors defend themselves and expel Russian bandits from the territory of Ukraine,” the campaign description states.

The first announced procurement is for three Mi-2AM-1 helicopters, which will be used to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield. The price of one is approximately $570,000.

“Thanks to these helicopters, it will be possible to evacuate the wounded faster and provide them with the necessary medical assistance, since they have the necessary medical equipment. Every minute gained is important and gives doctors an advantage in the fight for the life of the wounded,” the campaign’s page states.

Polish and Ukrainian journalists and activists Krystyna Potapenko, Bożydar Pająk, and Nadiia Moroz-Olshanska organized the campaign. Honorary organizers former Polish ambassador to Ukraine Jan Piekło, Polish general Roman Polko, journalists, and activists.

“If we do not help Ukraine now, in 10 years at the latest we will be affected by what has now affected many inhabitants of Bucza, Mariupol, and Sievierodonetsk,” General Polko comments on the initiative.

You can donate to Zbroimy Ukraine here.

Earlier, Poland completed a fundraiser to buy a Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine. It was launched by Polish journalist Slawomir Sierakovsky.

Poland has today completed their crowdfunding campaign for a Bayraktar combat drone for Ukraine

Journalist Slawomir Sierakovsky, the initiator of the campaign, said over 200,000 ppl raised 22.5 mn PLN ($4.8 mn). Thank U 🇵🇱https://t.co/yEqDwkOrq1 pic.twitter.com/RNAjMGl0D5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 24, 2022

Tags: Help Ukraine, Poland