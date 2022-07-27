LVIV, UKRAINE - March 12, 2022: Humanitarian crisis during the war in Ukraine. Volunteers helping to feed thousands of refugees flee war-torn territories to Europe at Lviv Railway Station. Photo: Vlad Sodel, depositphotos

84% of Ukrainians oppose making territorial concessions to Russia, a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KMIS) has found. This number has risen from the last poll held in May, when it was at 82%. Only 10% believe that Ukraine may surrender some territories; this number has not chanced since May.

The support remains steady in all of Ukraine’s regions. Even in the traditionally pro-Russian east, only 16% support concessions, and that number has dropped from 19% since May.

KMIS notes that among the respondents who relocated to government-controlled areas from territory that was occupied by Russia after the start of its full-blown war on February 24, only 17% are in favor of territorial concessions. 82% believe that there should be no territorial concessions.

Among ethno-linguistic groups, although support for making territorial concessions to Russia was higher among Russians and Russian-speaking Ukrainians, still an overwhelming majority opposed ceding any land.

The poll was held during 6-20 July by the computer-assisted telephone interview method. 2000 Ukrainian adults living in Ukraine, but not on territories occupied by Russia before 24 February 2022, were questioned.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: sociology