US donates nearly 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine

US vaccines for Ukraine. Photo by he U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The vaccine doses were provided in partnership with COVAX Facility. The shipment demonstrated that the US will not waver in its commitment to support the people of Ukraine amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and as Russia wages its unprovoked war, the US Embassy in Ukraine says.

