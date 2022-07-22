Russian shelling attacks killed 1, injured 9 in central-Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 21 July

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Valentyn Reznichenko, the city of Nikopol was hit twice yesterday by up to 100 Russian rockets launched with multiple-launch rocket systems. The attack killed one civilian and wounded one more, damaged 11 private houses, gas and water pipelines, ruined a railway track.

Also, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts came under fire.

Seven Russian missiles hit Apostolove, destroying three schools in the city and damaging residential buildings nearby. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured.

