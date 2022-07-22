Germany to send IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine by the end of the summer – DW citing German FM

In her interview with DW, German FM Annalena Baerbock said that the IRIS-T SLM system is now being manufactured for Ukraine and, “hopefully,” will be ready by the end of summer.

Previously, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on 1 June that Germany was going to supply its IRIS-T SLM to Ukraine.

The IRIS-T SLM is a medium-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to destroy aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise and ballistic missiles.