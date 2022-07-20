Ukraine received data on personnel of Russian brigade involved in atrocities in Bucha

The special operations forces received data on the military personnel of 83 separate assault brigades stationed in Ussuriysk, Russian Federation, involved in the atrocities in Bucha.

Recently, a whole array of data on the military from this unit was sent to the address of the Center of National Resistance, which now has verified the authenticity of their photos, passports, official IDs, addresses and photos of places of residence, financial documents of the military and their family members. Now the Center is starting a series of publications about the data received.