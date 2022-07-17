Russia is preparing for a new stage of offensive – Ukrainian intel

“The enemy is activizing along the entire front…Undoubtedly, preparations are now underway for the next stage of offensive actions,” Ukrainian Intel Directorate representative Skibitskyi said on air of national telethon.
