Economic war of attrition takes toll on Russia, West – WSJ

Costs are mounting on both sides as invasion, sanctions, and Moscow’s tactics drive up inflation, and interest rates.

“The coming months will prove crucial in determining who gains leverage in this economic war, analysts say, with Russia struggling to find imports for its military and economy, and Western nations maneuvering to replace Russian energy,” WSJ says.

