China sells Russia goods its army needs to keep fighting in Ukraine – Wall Street Journal

Microchip shipments doubled, aluminum oxide exports, important for aerospace, increased 400x, printed circuits exports also increased, Chinese customs data show.
Both private outfits and sprawling state-owned enterprises are involved – WSJ.
