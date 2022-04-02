Maks Levin, photographer of Russian war against Ukraine since 2014, killed by Russian troops near Kyiv ~~

Maks Levin. Source: Maks Levin’s Facebook page

Editor’s Note Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin, who had been documenting the war in Ukraine since 2014, was found dead near Kyiv on 1 April. The last time Levin got in touch was on 13 March. According to the preliminary information from the Prosecutor General, the unarmed journalist was killed by Russian servicemen with two shots from small arms. Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin, who had been documenting the war in Ukraine since 2014, was found dead near Kyiv on 1 April. The last time Levin got in touch was on 13 March. According to the preliminary information from the Prosecutor General, the unarmed journalist was killed by Russian servicemen with two shots from small arms.

On 1 April, after a lengthy search, police found the body of the Ukrainian photojournalist and documentary filmmaker Maks Levin near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska in Kyiv Oblast. The Office of the Prosecutor General wrote in the statement that:

“According to preliminary information, unarmed Maks Levin was killed by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces with two small arms shots”

Maks Levin has been documenting the full-scale Russian invasion since 24 February. He went to photograph the fighting near Kyiv in his own car. According to his friend, he left the car near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv Oblast, and headed for the village of Moshchun. On 22 March, Maks Levin’s friend and colleague Markiyan Lysenko wrote on Facebook that his last contact with Levin was on 13 March.

Prominent photojournalist and filmmaker Maks Levin has disappeared on the front line near Kyiv. He went in his car to photograph the fighting. It later became known it was quite intense. He could be wounded or taken prisoner by the Russian military,–LB https://t.co/UcSn6L7AfZ pic.twitter.com/sbgZIkgMu4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 22, 2022

The journalist, who was born in Kyiv Oblast, was 40 years old. He dreamed of becoming a photographer from the age of 15. He was married and had four young sons.

During his career, Maks was employed or freelanced with many publications and agencies: Reuters, BBC, TRT World, Associated Press, Hromadske, LB.ua, and UNIAN. His photos were published by the Wall Street Journal, TIME, Breaking news Poland, EU AGENDA, World news, The Moscow Time, Korrespondent.net, ELLE, TV-24, Radio Bulgaria, Ukraine Media center, Vatican news, Radio Svoboda (RFE / RL).

Ukrainian servicemen at their positions. 26–27 February 2022. Photos by Maks Levin

Max Levin was working as a journalist at various hotspots during the Revolution of Dignity and in the Donbas since 2014. In Ilovaisk, he managed to escape with a group of colleagues and Ukrainian volunteers, rescuing three people.

Most of his documentary projects are related to the war in Ukraine.

“Every Ukrainian photographer dreams of taking a photo that will stop the war,”–Levin wrote.

Levin was a co-founder of the AFTERILOVAISK journalism project and the Parents’ Club social project. AFTERILOVAISK is a collection of multimedia stories about the living and deceased Ukrainians in Ilovaisk, founded in August 2014. The Parents’ Club is a social project about responsible parenting, launched by Maks Levin. It is an “association that inspires dads to be heroes for their children–to take an active part in their lives, which, according to the founders, should solve a large number of social problems.”

By the decree of Petro Poroshenko in 2015 Maks Levin was awarded the Order of Merit of the III degree.

A month before, on 1 March 2022, Maks Levin wrote on Facebook:

“These 8 years of war, and before that the Maidan, have changed Ukraine and Ukrainians very much. These 6 days of war have changed us dramatically and there’s no way back. It is almost impossible to understand this without experiencing what we’ve been through. You feel it with your skin. When the words of the Ukrainian anthem take your breath away. Why, Russia? You’re already hated by every blade of grass on the banks of the Irpin river. Not to mention by the whole world. Try to understand it by listening to the lyrics of the song “We will never be brothers” by Anastasiya Dmytruk. Maybe you will understand… [Dead Russian soldiers] saw Kyiv on the horizon. But their families will no longer see them alive.”

On 2 April, Maks Levin’s friend and colleague Markiyan Lysenko wrote on Facebook:

“We hugged when we left Ilovaisk, we went to support our boys [Ukrainian servicemen], filmed stories about them, we swam and rode in the river, lit a fire, watched the stars, went to the mountains, froze in a tent, bought the gear, got bored when it was quiet at the front, went for water to the spring in the country, and you planned to plant vegetables. And you were looking for the perfect place [to buy a hut] in the mountains… And when the “great” war began, you called me and said, ‘Come! There’s something to shoot. Let’s go together again.’ I did not have time to arrive. Something went wrong…I will find this perfect place in the mountains that you did not have time to find.”

Maks Levin had been filming documentaries for Hromadkse. One of his last works for Hromadske was the story of a homeless veteran, who comes from Luhansk Oblast. Although it has no English subtitles yet, the video itself testifies to Levin’s talent as a videographer.

According to LB.ua, where Maks Levin worked for a long time, he and Oleksiy Chernyshov, a soldier and former photographer, went together to document the consequences of full-scale Russian invasion. The fate of Oleksiy Chernyshov is currently unknown.

According to Radio Svoboda, Maks Levin became the sixth journalist killed in the line of duty since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on 24 February. On 31 March, an exhibition about Russian war crimes against Ukrainian journalists opened in Lviv.

