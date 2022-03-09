Ukrainians of occupied towns protest against Russian invaders, undermining “liberator” narrative

Protestor waving the Ukrainian flag on a rooftop above the Ukrainian rally against the Russian occupation in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Zaporizhia Oblast. 6 March 2022. Screenshot: Social media

In a remarkable show of civic resistance, Ukrainians protest the Russian invasion of their towns, despite the threat of injury and death. The obvious show of pro-Ukrainian sentiments is creating serious problems for Russia’s narrative of a supposed “liberation” of Ukrainian lands from “fascists,” as the locals clearly reject the Russian invaders and display loyalty to Ukraine.

Ukraine has been resisting the Russian invasion for almost two weeks. As Russia has been obliterating many Ukrainian cities where it faced military resistance, including Mariupol, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, the cities it managed to occupy in the first days of war continue peaceful protests against the Russian occupation.

For several days now, starting from 5 March, Ukrainian civilians are taking to the streets of Russian-occupied cities and towns. The unarmed citizens keep protesting under Ukrainian flags to show that the Russian troops aren’t welcome in Ukraine despite at least two cases when Putin’s soldiers opened fire on the protesters, killing one and wounding several more people.

The anti-occupation rallies have been taking place in the oblasts of Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson, earlier considered rather pro-Russian by many in Ukraine. Now, with incredible bravery, the unarmed locals show the unity of these regions with the rest of the country.

The Russians are unable to control even those cities, from which they have temporarily driven out Ukraine’s Armed Forces, believes Viktor Trehubov, co-founder of Ukrainian party Demsokyra:

“It was planned that control there would be secured by the Rosgvardia and the newly created administrations of collaborators. The Rosgvardia was knocked out [in battles] and there were simply no collaborators in most cities, so [the Russians] are well aware that they may be easily killed there at night. So the situation is an idiotic stalemate. There seem to be Russian troops in the city, but no Russian control,” Mr. Trehobov wrote.

Kherson Oblast

Kherson

On 5 March, the residents of the regional capital city of Kherson gathered a large crowd to show the invaders that Kherson is a Ukrainian city and the Russian troops aren’t welcome there:

Kherson today. Disrupting Russian plans to create the image of city willing to be part of Russia. The city is surrounded by Russian troops that try to advance towards Mykolayiv but receive strong resistance on their way. pic.twitter.com/95lu44kUBW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2022

The Russian soldiers opened fire into the air in order to disperse the crowd, however, the protesters didn’t flee:

Occupied Kherson: Ukrainians rallying against Russian occupation, Russians shooting (into the air so far) pic.twitter.com/wC5FQp2NUb — English Luhansk (@loogunda) March 5, 2022

Under the protesters’ pressure, the Russian troops had to leave the city center, while one local climbed atop the Russian armored vehicle carrying the Ukrainian flag:

While a Russian armored vehicle was passing the rally of Ukrainians in Kherson toda, a man climbed on top of the vehicle with the Ukrainian flag.https://t.co/aa9Ie7FXa4 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2022

On the next day, Khersoners marched along their streets again protesting against the Russian occupation:

Yet another protest against 🇷🇺 occupation is taking place in Kherson 🇷🇺 military equipment stands at regional administration, the railway station & seaport are under 🇷🇺 control. Kherson Mayor says 🇷🇺 troops don’t allow trucks with humanitarian aid into city

🎥 @ukrpravda_news pic.twitter.com/E05k4pdrTz — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 7, 2022

And 8 March saw another Ukrainian protest in Kherson:

#Kherson: The says he was surprised to see people bringing flowers to Russians, but it turned out they were bringing two carnations with a black ribbon – a funeral set. Then he shouts: "Let you fallen be healthy, bastards!" https://t.co/jvDFuAcpjs — English Luhansk (@loogunda) March 8, 2022

Nova Kakhovka

On 6 March, thousands rallied in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, against the Russian occupation:

Incredible footage from Nova Kakhovka captured by the Russian military. Video was sent by the eyewitnesses pic.twitter.com/hZxOcRDmZs — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) March 6, 2022

A Ukrainian rally against the Russian occupation has begun in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. 12:00 EETpic.twitter.com/qf40jb3x3U — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 6, 2022

Temporarily occupied Nova Kahovka in Southern Ukraine. Even if Russia enters with tanks and weapons, how do they expect to establish RU administration with such strong Ukrainian resistance? pic.twitter.com/as10KGJ2vn — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 6, 2022

The occupation forces tried to disperse the protesters with tear-gas grenades and shots into the air:

https://twitter.com/olehbatkovych/status/1500480035408556041

Then the Russian troops opened fire on the crowd, killing one and wounding seven more Ukrainians:

Kherson prosecutors have launched a probe into the 🇷🇺 occupation troops opening fire on unarmed protesters against 🇷🇺occupation in Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Obl) on 6 March. 1 protester killed, 7 woundedhttps://t.co/rtUgOxRaZp pic.twitter.com/npea52H8in — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 7, 2022

Oleshky

On 8 March, local residents marched through the town of Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, carrying Ukrainian flags and singing Ukrainian songs:

Local residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, also took to the streets to protest against the Russian occupation.

📹https://t.co/P3LbQXYDMupic.twitter.com/6WsZTDsfGa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2022

…and chanting “Oleshky is Ukraine”:

Це Олешки на Херсонщині pic.twitter.com/IYl6GBIBVJ — Інна Щер (@shcherbininainn) March 8, 2022

Hola Prystan

The town of Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, saw an anti-occupation protest on 8 March:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1501146761758453765

Another video of today’s anti-occupation rally in Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast

📹@babaikitpic.twitter.com/PfHhY0suD6 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2022

Chaplynka

On 7 March Ukrainians protested against the Russian occupation in the town of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast, just about 15 kilometers from the administrative border of Crimea. Protesters shouted “Go home!” to the invaders:

Another video of Ukrainian protestors reportedly in Chaplynka. 2/https://t.co/cBzHL6h8zf pic.twitter.com/PuCFcZ8dwW — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 7, 2022

The Russian troops were shooting into the sky trying to disperse the rally:

Chaplynka, Kherson region – people go against the occupiers with their bare hands! They heroically expel the occupiers from their land.#UkraineUnderAttaсk #UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/L1KFy2TePP — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) March 7, 2022

On 8 March, Ukrainian also protested in Beryslav and Nyzhni Sirohozy, Kherson Oblast.

Novooleskiivka, Chonhar

On 6 March, at another entrance to Crimea, the locals of the villages Novooleksiivka and Chonhar, Kherson Oblast, protested under Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags against the Russian invasion:

Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians went to a rally against the Russian occupation in Novoalekseevka-Chongar (currently under temporary occupation). https://t.co/j0qy3RLmbK — Kateryna Yushchenko (@KatyaYushchenko) March 6, 2022

Chervona Polyana and Novyi Hai

Villagers of Chervona Polyana and Novyi Hai, two neighboring villages in Kherson Oblast, gathered their rally on 8 March:

Residents of the villages of Chervona Polyana and Novyi Hai, Herson Oblast, also carried out a peaceful rally against the Russian occupation.

📹https://t.co/TTwY0EoLAn pic.twitter.com/3mnXxjU9ji — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2022

Kalanchak

On 6 March, the residents of Kalanchak, Kherson Oblast, rallied against the Russian occupation:

Каланчак, Херсонская область

В оккупации.. но не предавшие pic.twitter.com/oYaOpkrhIT — hochu domoy v UA (@hochu_dodomu) March 6, 2022

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Berdyansk

The port city of Berdyansk, Zaporizhia Oblast, also saw a number of anti-occupation rallies lately.

On 5 March, Berdyanskers gathered on the central square to oppose the Russian occupation:

Ukrainians also protested the Russian occupation in Berdyansk, the Azov Sea port city in Zaporizhia oblast

📹@hochu_dodomupic.twitter.com/m2vTc9Kv5P — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2022

People gathered on 6 March as well:

Another rally in occupied Berdyansk took place on 8 March:

Another anti-occupation rally took place in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhia Oblast.

📹@PVB40pic.twitter.com/ilrCHsoTAn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 8, 2022

Melitopol

On 5 March, Ukrainians rallied against the Russian occupation in Melitopol, Zaporizhia Oblast:

Not only Kherson and Bilokurakyne rally against Russian occupation forces today. This video is from the south-Ukrainian city of Melitopol recently occupied by Russia.

📹https://t.co/4BChXp85jF pic.twitter.com/fqZLrrrRrW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2022

A video captured an unarmed protester fearlessly walking towards Russian assault-riflemen and urging them to go home:

Reportedly RU-occupied Melitopol, the men going towards the Russians who are shooting into the air shouts "Go f*cking home" https://t.co/zQGnJrcn4a — English Luhansk (@loogunda) March 5, 2022

Luhansk Oblast

Bilokurakyne

The Ukrainian protest took place in Bilokurakyne, Luhansk Oblast, on 5 March:

"Go out from here! We stand for community, for peace, for people, for Ukraine,"–Bilokurakyne locals (Luhansk Oblast) to Russian troops.

Video shared by Head of Luhansk Oblast administration, 11:40 EET, March 5 https://t.co/udUUQK4yMu pic.twitter.com/EE5ykpiNhK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2022

The protesters were singing the Ukrainian anthem in front of the armed Russian troops:

In Bilokurakyne (Luhansk Oblast), locals came against Russian occupation. They ask the head of their settlement community not to accept so-called humanitarian aid from Russian invaders pic.twitter.com/NsZzKA4KXR — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 5, 2022

Novopskov

In the town of Novopskov in the northern part of Luhansk Oblast, local residents rallied in front of the Russian troops on 5 March as the Russian soldiers opened fire on the protesters:

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1500157237339250691

Three men received gunshot wounds, one was beaten, according to local authorities.

Starobilsk

On 6 March, the Starobilsk protesters replaced the flag of the so-called “Luhansk People’s Republic” raised by the Russian troops near the local government building with the Ukrainian flag:

In Starobilsk people took down Luhansk People's Republics flag and replaced it with the flag of Ukraine. Via @aldin_ww pic.twitter.com/TmAq6GFhlb — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) March 6, 2022

Svatove

On 8 March, Russian troops entered Svatove, Luhansk Oblast. The video shows local residents waving the Ukrainian flag while listening to a Russian soldier who threatens the protesters with opening fire:

Сватове в Луганській області більше не Україна. Завтра орки пришлють свого голову адміністрації (краще б просто голову) pic.twitter.com/2ct9sQxwEJ — Сватівський Крижень (@infrrrared) March 8, 2022

Unleashing the war on the Ukrainian people Putin believed that Ukrainians would welcome the Russian troops, but Ukrainians united in the face of the Russian aggression. The Ukrainian army keeps fighting, civil volunteers are helping the army and civilians, while the residents of the occupied cities resist peacefully against the Russian occupation.

