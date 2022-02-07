Russian officers shun policy of provoking war against Ukraine, urge Putin to resign

Russian General Leonid Ivashov. Photo: Réseau Voltaire

General Leonid Ivashov, the Chairman of the “All-Russian Officer Assembly,” wrote an appeal to the Russian people and President Vladimir Putin called “On The Eve Of The War,” speaking out against Russia’s armed aggression towards Ukraine. He stated that a possible Russian war against Ukraine questions the existence of Russia as a state, as well as that the true goal of Russia’s warmongering against Ukraine is Vladimir Putin’s attempt to retain power.

In 2003, retired and active staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, law enforcement, and security agencies who do not agree with the official interpretation of the state of the Armed Forces of Russia and its other security bodies, created the All-Russian officer assembly independent from the authorities.

The Russian officers called upon the President of the Russian Federation:

To refuse the criminal policy of provoking war, in which the Russian Federation will be left alone against the joined forces of the West; To resign; To create conditions for practical realization of Article 3 of the Russian Constitution.

The “All-Russian Officer Assembly” also urged all Russian military men and citizens to actively stand up against propaganda and incitement to war and deter an internal civil conflict in Russia.

The statement claims that:

No critical external threats exist. According to General Leonid Ivashov, the threat for Russia is that it stands on the brink of its history end due to a decline in all vital spheres, including the demographics. This problem is internal and stems from the unprofessional and impotent government and disorganization and passivity of society. “In such a state, no country thrives for long,” in the opinion of Gen. Ivashov. He goes on to say that NATO states neither build up forces nor show threatening activity. War propaganda around Ukraine is artificial and intentional. Gen. Ivashov emphasizes that Ukraine gained independence in 1991 and has the right to individual and collective self-defense. He believes that if Russia wanted to have Ukraine as a friendly neighbor, it should have demonstrated the attractiveness of the Russian state model but failed to do so. Russia’s occupation of Crimea and the international community’s non-recognition policy convince that Moscow has insolvent foreign and unattractive internal policies. “The attempts to force one ‘love’ Russian Federation and its leadership by ultimata and threats of use of force are pointless and extremely dangerous,” noted the general. The President and the government understand and want the consequences of war for Russia. The true goal behind the tensions on the verge of war is an attempt to stay in power and retain the riches stolen from the people. The government realizes it cannot help the country out of the systemic crisis which might provoke protests and transition of power. So, according to the General, the authorities try to finally destroy Russia’s statehood and exterminate its indigenous population with the support of oligarchs, corrupt officials, puppet media, and security officers. Use of force against Ukraine is dangerous for Russia:

-It will question the existence of Russia as a state

-It will make Russians and Ukrainians forever mortal enemies;

-It will damage the demographic situation in both states;

-NATO states will declare war on Russia (namely, Turkey’s President Erdogan is likely to liberate Crimea and invade the Caucasus);

-Russia will be listed as a state threatening peace and international security, subjected to tough sanctions, and probably deprived of the status of an independent state.

