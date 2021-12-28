Crimean Tatar activist says FSB tortured him with electric shocks

Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Ametov. Photo: graty.me

Article by: Yuliia Rudenko Edited by: Alya Shandra

Crimean Solidarity. “They put some clothes under my ears. I felt they started sticking wires there, felt them on my face…And here came the first discharge. It hurt,” On 21 December, Nariman Ametov, a Crimean Tatar activist and the father of three minor kids, reported on the FSB’s torture with electric shocks on the Facebook of“They put some clothes under my ears. I felt they started sticking wires there, felt them on my face…And here came the first discharge. It hurt,” said Mr Ametov. The events took place on 17 December in Staryi Krym town, after the FSB had searched Mr Ametov’s home. On that day, they kidnapped and took the man in an unknown direction. As Mr Ametov reports, security officers accused the man of sabotage. Allegedly, he, together with the Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyal and cousins Aziz and Asan Akhtemov, is likened to the explosion of gas pipe in Perevalne village. After tortures, the FSB took the Crimean Tatar activist of town and left. Now, the man is home and is not afraid to report torture.

What happened on 17 December?

At 5:50 am, Russian security officers broke into the home of Nariman Ametov (33 y.o.). Mr Ametov is an active citizen indifferent to the destiny of Russia’s Crimean Tatar political prisoners. More specifically, he often attends court hearings to monitor violations and partakes in actions in support of the prisoners.

Before the armed search started, the security officers abducted the man.

The Crimean Tatar activist later told Crimean Solidarity, he was subjected to torture.

“I insisted on a lawyer. He [the security officer] said, ‘Oh, a lawyer?’ And here came the first shock. It was painful. Something was happening to my brain but I endured. The shock lasted for two-three seconds, a plangent one. I bore and did not speak a word, telling myself, ‘I will brace myself.’ But I realized I would not last long, depending on how much they will shock.”

He went on to share:

“I received the third shock, my brain just exploded. I did not control anything. I screamed, ‘Alright, I will sit down to the device!’ He replied to that, ‘I’ll be making the decisions,’ and continued striking [me]. I thought I’d never get out.”

The Crimean Tatar activist recalls that later, an FSB officer came in and notified the man was not engaged in sabotage. Security services warned that Nariman Ametov should stay quiet about torture. Otherwise, they would publish the agreement on cooperation with the FSB he signed.

Then, the man was left in the countryside. In the evening, a stranger Mr Ametov met at the nearby gas station dropped him home.

What are the charges against Mr. Ametov?

According to relatives of the Crimean Tatar activist, the security officers said the man was involved in the explosion of gas pipe in Perevalne.

The alleged explosion took place on 23 August 2021, a day when Kyiv hosted the inaugural summit of the Crimea Platform. It is a first-of-its-kind international initiative for the peninsula’s ultimate de-occupation. The Crimea Platform summit brought together a record 46 foreign delegations.

On September 3-4, occupation authorities abducted and arrested Mr Dzhelyal and cousins Akhmetov on these particular charges. As Refat Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis, says, this was the Kremlin’s revenge to the Crimea Platform.

“Certainly, the real reason for the last searches and detentions appears to be a revenge of the Russian occupants for actions on the international level to exert pressure on Russia with regard to its crimes committed against Ukraine, including for Crimea’s occupation,” he said.

Why is this a political case?

Mykhailo Gonchar, President at Centre for Global Studies “Strategy XXI,” believes the case is manifestly ill-founded. This is because the gas line is not a main but a typical low-pressure gas pipeline of the local gas distribution network. That is, the effects of this “subversive act” would have been almost equal to zero, such as short-term interruption of gas supply without any other damage. In addition, he says that attributing such minor damage of gas line to a ‘diversion of a strategic nature’ testifies that charges were made up speedily and by order of the authorities.

Previously, security officers searched Nariman Ametov’s home on 10 September 2014. Then, they coerced the Crimean Tatar activist into giving necessary testimony and threatened him with a prison term, if he refused to obey. Occupation authorities also pressured Mr Ametov to take the role of a secret witness. Namely, they wanted him to give incriminating evidence against Crimean Tatars in politically motivated criminal and administrative cases.

Crimean Tatars are indigenous Muslim people of the occupied peninsula. They had put up the primary resistance to Russia’s occupation since 2014. In response, Russian occupation authorities have started arresting and imprisoning them on trumped-up charges.

Such persecution on the basis of religion, nationality, and political views is to: Galvanize the support of the non-Muslim population for occupation authorities in Crimea; Smear peaceful resistance to the occupation; Stifle all other opponents of occupation and send them a clear-cut message that activism will not be tolerated.

Related:

Edited by: Alya Shandra

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Crimean Tatar activist, Crimean Tatar political prisoners, crimes of the Russian occupation regime in Crimea, resistance to Russian occupation, Russian occupation, Ukrainian political prisoners