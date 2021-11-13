Ukrainian dolls travel the world: exhibit of traditional motanka dolls in Kyiv (photo report)

Craftswomen specializing in the creation of traditional motanka dolls display traditional costumes from different countries. Photo: Serhii Nuzhnenko. Radio Svoboda.org (RFE/RL)

Article by: Serhii Nuzhnenko Source: Radio Liberty Translated by: Christine Chraibi

The National Museum of Literature of Ukraine in Kyiv presents an art and literary exhibit entitled Ukrainian dolls travel the world. It is based on the doll collection showcased by diaspora artists – Dolls in European Costumes – and is aimed at uniting Ukraine and Europe through doll-making.

The exhibit will run until November 20, 2021. Entry to the museum is regulated by anti-covid restrictions.

Editor’s Note According to historians, Motanka dolls appeared in Ukraine several thousand years ago, dating back to ancient Trypillia times. Our ancestors believed that natural threads and materials used to create these dolls are magical and protect the family from evil spirits.

The Motanka doll is faceless; the cross symbolizes the unity of heaven and earth, four cardinal points, four seasons, and the sun. The doll is an amulet, so it cannot have a human appearance, protects its owner(s), and brings fertility to the homestead.

These dolls are usually made of natural materials such as hay, straw, wood, herbs, dry leaves, grains, seeds and are filled with fragrant herbs and decorated with traditional ornaments and embroidery.

The motanka figure as reflected in Marta Pitchuk’s incredibly vibrant art

