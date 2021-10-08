Disinforming aftermath of curbing disinformation: Russian propaganda targets YouTube’s action against RT

YouTube’s action against the Russian media network RT caused a disinformation backlash, but that’s not stopping RT from spreading disinformation.

Last week, YouTube deleted RT’s German-language channels over violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy and its terms of service. This resulted in pro-Kremlin media both pouting over the decision and trying to defend RT Deutsch.

Sputnik, an outlet created by a Presidential decree, blamed the German government for what was actually a private US company’s decision, while Russian state-controlled TV labeled YouTube’s action as “aggression” and claimed that RT German was “uncomfortable” for German officials.

Deleting or demonetizing?

Enforcing a platform’s terms of service and thus removing the content of known disinformation outlets (or downranking it in news feeds) are listed as levers for dealing with disinformation by the Global Disinformation Index (GDI). As can be seen from RT’s reaction, the deleting of its channel definitely hurts, but it also meant that people just moved to a new platform.

However, in the eyes of GDI “the most effective, easiest and most democratic way of tackling the problem” of disinformation would be reducing the capability to monetize the content via advertising, e-commerce, direct donation, or other channels. Then again, the demonetizing option might not exactly work against state-sponsored news agencies or TV channels, which are awash with state financing, leading to state-controlled “journalism”.

For a glimpse of how this demonetizing process is going, all one has to do is look for advertising banners or at the website code. A quick experiment with disinformation cases collected this week shows how the codes of websites that look like regular news outlets (that also spread pro-Kremlin disinformation) includes ad tracking snippets of various online advertising companies including Google Ads. This means that users see banners with advertising and the websites make money.

It’s important to also keep in mind that, for example, state-financed RT’s disclaimer says that none of its content is subject to reproduction and can be only used for personal and non-commercial purposes. At the same time, the disclaimer indicates that permission to use the content can be granted if the interested party sends an email or a written application to RT’s HQ on Borovaya street 3, Moscow.

Disinformation times 55

Given that RT and Sputnik are often meant to influence international public opinion and do it with lies and manipulation, it would not be in the interests of the Kremlin to make the process of getting this permission very complicated. The EUvsDisinfo database shows that disinformation messages from RT are systematically republished in other outlets. A good example of this is an RT article republished in 55 outlets, claiming that there is an internal conflict in Ukraine, thus hiding the role Russia and its armed forces play in destabilizing the country and the region.

RT, fully financed by the Russian government, is working to hide uncomfortable facts, be it about bringing down the flight MH17 or illegally annexing Crimea, behind a smokescreen of disinformation and conspiracies. It is also constantly expanding its presence on social media platforms. Moreover, in the aftermath of YouTube deleting RT’s German accounts, its critique of the media landscape in Western countries sounds especially hollow given Russia’s own track record of the crackdown of independent media using the Foreign agents’ law. No surprise the country occupies 150th position in the World Press Freedom Index, compared to France’s 34th place or Germany’s 13th.

Further reading:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Related

Tags: Russian propaganda