Ukraine holds military parade on Independence Day after two-year pause: photos, live updates

For his first two years in office as President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried hard to present himself as a peace-making anti-militaristic leader, which included holding no military parades on Independence Day. The parades on 24 August in which Ukrainian troops were marching alongside representatives of Ukraine’s NATO partners used to be a yearly tradition in 2014-2018 during the tenure of his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, amid the war with Russia in Ukraine’s eastern provinces that has been cindering to this day since the late spring of 2014 and the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Zelenskyy’s excuses for carrying out some entertainment events instead of the parades were that the money spent for organizing a parade would be better used to pay bonuses to military staff (2019) and that a big parade should be held when Ukraine wins in the war (2020). Both years, veterans, military volunteers, and families of KIA held their unofficial parades on Independence Day.

