Ukraine holds military parade on Independence Day after two-year pause: photos, live updates

Independence Day Parade in Kyiv, Ukraine. 24 August 2021. Photo: Youtube
For his first two years in office as President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried hard to present himself as a peace-making anti-militaristic leader, which included holding no military parades on Independence Day. The parades on 24 August in which Ukrainian troops were marching alongside representatives of Ukraine’s NATO partners used to be a yearly tradition in 2014-2018 during the tenure of his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, amid the war with Russia in Ukraine’s eastern provinces that has been cindering to this day since the late spring of 2014 and the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Zelenskyy’s excuses for carrying out some entertainment events instead of the parades were that the money spent for organizing a parade would be better used to pay bonuses to military staff (2019) and that a big parade should be held when Ukraine wins in the war (2020). Both years, veterans, military volunteers, and families of KIA held their unofficial parades on Independence Day.
Further reading:
- Independence Day of Ukraine: facts & brief history
- After two year-pause, Ukraine to again hold military parade on Independence Day
- Show replaces army parade on Ukraine’s 28th Independence day, so veterans hold their own march (2019)
- Ukrainian veterans hold record parallel parade in face of meek official Independence Day celebrations
- Military gear adapted to NATO standards and other novelties at Ukraine’s Independence Day Parade (2018)
- Units from ten NATO countries and Javelins in military parade on Ukraine’s 27th Independence Day (2018)
- Divisions from eight NATO countries attend military parade on Ukraine’s Independence Day (2017)
- Relatives of soldiers killed in Donbas war march in alternative “parade” for Ukraine’s independence (2017)
- Ukraine shows off defense capabilities on 25th Independence Day – PHOTOS (2016)
- Relatives of soldiers killed in Donbas war march in alternative “parade” for Ukraine’s independence (2016)
- 100 years ago, west and east Ukraine united in short-lived independence amid invasion from all sides