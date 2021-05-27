Call for proposals: create a project to honor victims of MH17

The Promote Freedom Foundation announces a tender for an artistic project to honor the memory of MH17 passengers. The grant of 2000-5000 euros will be awarded to create and implement a project in art, architecture, performance, etc. dedicated to the shocking event on 17.07.2014 when Russia-sponsored militants shot down Malaysia Airlines passenger flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. The tragedy happened when the plane flew over eastern Ukraine. All 283 passengers and 15 crew were killed.

While families of the victims demand justice, Russia denies its involvement. This project is to honour the victims, to involve and sensibilise the public and politicians. Justice must prevail, underscores the Promote Freedom Foundation. An art installation will be placed in Brussels, next to European Parliament and/or European Commission buildings, or in the Hague, where the MH17 trial is conducted. A project can also exist online or have online elements (e.g. QR-codes, live stream, etc.)

To participate in the tender, artists should send an application to [email protected] or/and [email protected] with the following documents:

– Project (max. 2 pages)

– Budget

– 2 letters of recommendation or names of persons with a proven reputation

– Motivation letter, which should indicate the experience of creating similar projects in the past (max. 3 pages)

– Proof of project implementation capacity (action plan, implementation stages, etc.)

Both citizens and residents of the European Union and Ukraine can apply for the grant.

The project must be submitted by June 15 and implemented no later than July 20, 2021.

Promote Freedom is a new foundation that is dedicated to inspiring every person on the planet to use the freedom of intention to take social responsibility and act. The mission of the foundation is to promote freedom in order to achieve societal flow, to empower people to realise their passion, to improve the general state of joy in the society, and, as a consequence, prosperity.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We'll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. And plus, the International Renaissance Foundation will double the money that our patrons will collect by 14 June -- so your contribution and impact will be multiplied! For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.

